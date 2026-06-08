Taliparamba: A 62-year-old man from Kannur has become the national champion in arm wrestling, winning two gold medals, after being coached by his son, a plus-two student. Retired medical representative T V Ramesh, of Ariyil Colony Junction at Pattuvam in Taliparamba, won the double gold in the senior grandmaster category for participants aged over 60, representing Kerala in the National Arm-Wrestling Championship held recently in Ahmedabad.

Ramesh’s coach is his son Sriprasad, a plus-two (Class 12) student at Moothedath Higher Secondary School, Taliparamba. When Ramesh competes in the international arm-wrestling championship in New Delhi in October, representing India, Sriprasad will accompany his father as coach.

Sriprasad became interested in arm wrestling two years ago when he started attending a gym, where the sport was being trained. Hooked to the sport, Sriprasad challenged everyone at home to a bout and defeated everyone, except his father, Ramesh. Realising Ramesh’s ‘muscle power’, Sriprasad mentioned it to Suhail, his trainer at the gym. Soon, based on Suhail’s advice, Ramesh bought an arm-wrestling table, and the father-son duo began intense training at home. Suhail’s tips also helped Ramesh during his match preparation.

Subsequently, Ramesh and Sriprasad participated in the Kerala arm-wrestling association’s championship, and the son secured the third prize at the state level. At the same time, Ramesh became the champion in his category and was selected for the national meet in Ahmedabad. He replicated his performance at the national championship organised by the National Arm Wrestling Association and the Gujarat Arm Wrestling Association, winning double gold. Kerala won the overall championship at the meet, sending 275 contestants across 15 categories.

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Ramesh is also attached to the Sher Khan Academy in Pilathara. He is married to K V Preetha, and the couple’s two other sons are Sreenath and Yadu Krishnan, both of whom are engineers.