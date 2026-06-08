Idukki: A woman was killed in a wild elephant attack while on her way to drop her son at school on Monday morning at Sinkukandam in Chinnakanal. The child sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Mari (36), daughter of Vella Swamy, a resident of Sinkukandam in the Thiruvalluvar Hills area of Suryanelli.

The incident occurred at around 8 am near the Sinkukandam Transformer Curve while Mari was accompanying her son to school. According to reports, a wild elephant suddenly attacked them. Mari suffered severe injuries after being trampled and died on the spot.

Residents said heavy rain and dense fog in the region during the morning hours made it difficult to spot the elephant.

Upon learning about the attack, local people alerted Forest Department officials, who rushed to the scene and initiated further proceedings.

They ensured the child's transfer to Adimali Taluk Hospital as well.