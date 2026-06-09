Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Lok Ayukta has ordered an inquiry into allegations that government authorities failed to recover lease rent arrears from institutions occupying government land in Thiruvananthapuram taluk, leading to a potential loss of public revenue.

A Division Bench comprising Justice N Anil Kumar, Lok Ayukta, and Justice Ashok Menon, Upa Lok Ayukta, admitted for investigation a complaint filed by Mundela P Basheer regarding the alleged non-recovery of dues from lessees of government land.

According to the complaint, lease rent arrears remain outstanding from 62 institutions that hold government land on lease. The complainant alleged serious lapses by officials in assessing dues, issuing demand notices, recovering arrears and initiating proceedings against defaulting lessees.

The complaint, supported by information obtained under the Right to Information Act, 2005, contended that authorities had failed to take timely action despite the accumulation of substantial arrears.

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Taking note of the allegations, the Lok Ayukta observed that continued non-recovery of lease rent could result in significant loss to the public exchequer. The Bench also noted that, if established, the lapses could amount to maladministration under the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999.

The Lok Ayukta directed the District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, and other concerned authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a detailed report on the status of lease agreements, arrears due, recovery measures initiated and action taken against defaulting institutions.

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The report must be supported by relevant records, including lease agreements, demand notices, official correspondence and related proceedings.

The case has been posted to July 27 for submission of the report and further consideration.