Kasaragod: Clashes broke out between police and SFI activists during a protest march to the Head Post Office in Kasaragod on Wednesday over the NEET question paper leak controversy and the suicide of a NEET aspirant from the district.

The march, organised by the SFI Kasaragod District Committee, began near the New Bus Stand and proceeded towards the Head Post Office. SFI leaders said the protest was aimed at highlighting concerns over the question paper leak and the scheduling of the examination.

Police had erected barricades to prevent the march from reaching the post office. As protesters attempted to push through the barricades, police and activists engaged in a brief scuffle. Police subsequently used water cannons twice to disperse the crowd and also resorted to a mild lathi charge. Some protesters attempted to overturn the barricades during the confrontation.

SFI Central Committee member Arya Prasad inaugurated the march. District President Adinan Chattanchal presided over the programme.

The protest was held against the backdrop of the death of Aija R Mahesh (19), a NEET aspirant from Pallikkara panchayat in Kasaragod.

Aija, daughter of Mahesh and Radhika from Poochakkad, had joined a private NEET coaching centre in Pala on May 26 to prepare for the rescheduled examination on June 21, after the earlier examination was cancelled following the question paper leak.

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She was found in a critical condition in her hostel room at Cherpunkal near Pala on June 2. She died in the hospital on June 3. Kidangoor Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.