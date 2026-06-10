Kozhikode: A controversy is brewing among environmental organisations, wildlife conservationists, and social activists across Kerala over the appointment of Sijumon Francis, former leader of Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA), as Additional Private Secretary (APS) to the Minister for Forests and Wildlife.

The Co-Existence Collective, a coalition of environmental groups, conservationists, researchers, and social activists, has submitted a petition to Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Forest and Wildlife Minister Shibu Baby John seeking the removal of Sijumon Francis from the post.

In the petition, the collective alleges that Francis is widely known for his opposition to forest conservation measures and wildlife protection policies. It argues that his appointment undermines the neutrality and public credibility of Kerala’s forest and environmental governance system.

According to the petition, Francis has consistently organised protests and mobilised public opposition against the government and the Forest Department on issues such as buffer zones and forest boundary demarcation. The collective also points out that he has challenged the Forest Department’s positions through litigation before the High Court, including matters related to the proposed development of the Neryamangalam–Valara stretch of National Highway 85 (Kochi–Dhanushkodi Highway).

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The petition contends that appointing a person who has led protests against the Forest Department, initiated legal proceedings against its decisions, and opposed several forest governance measures over the years to a key position within the same administration amounts to an official endorsement of such activities. It says the move has raised serious concerns among conservationists and members of the public.

The collective further alleges that during his tenure as Ernakulam district president of the Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA), and later through the Farmers Awareness Revival Movement (FARM), Francis campaigned against the Forest Department on issues relating to forest conservation, buffer zones, wildlife management, and forest governance.

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“The people of Kerala have a right to know what message the government intends to convey by appointing a person who has consistently criticised and agitated against the policies and functioning of the Forest Department to such an influential position,” the petition states.

N Badusha of the Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi said the appointment has created concern among environmental groups because several forest, wildlife, and ecological issues concerning the High Range region are currently pending before courts, tribunals, and other legal forums.

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He said there are apprehensions that the appointment of a person who has publicly taken positions contrary to forest and wildlife conservation could adversely affect ongoing legal proceedings involving Ecologically Fragile Lands (EFL), vested forests, and private plantations whose lease periods have expired.