Thiruvananthapuram: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen by a Plus Two student near a school in Kattakkada on Thursday evening. The injured teen has been identified as Ijas, a native of Vazhimukku in Balaramapuram.

According to the Kattakkada police, the incident occurred around 4.45 pm outside P R William Higher Secondary School, where the accused is a student.

"The incident took place after school hours. The victim and the accused had studied together during high school and were reportedly involved in earlier disputes that led to a rivalry between them. Ijas, accompanied by a few friends, came to meet the accused outside the school. An argument broke out between them, following which the accused stabbed Ijas in the stomach with a knife," a police officer said.

The accused, who is also 16 years old, fled the scene immediately after the attack. Police identified him based on information provided by Ijas' friends.

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"All those involved are minors. The accused appears to have fled out of fear. Since the incident occurred outside the school premises and after regular school hours, the school authorities were not aware of it," the officer added.

Local residents rushed Ijas to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. He is currently receiving treatment at the Neyyar Medicity Hospital in Kattakkada.

"He is currently undergoing treatment and has been advised to undergo surgery. We are recording witness statements and will register a case shortly," the police officer said.