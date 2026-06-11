Kochi: In a highly complex and risky maritime operation, the Indian Navy has successfully recovered and safely disposed of an unexploded missile warhead that was found lodged inside a crude oil tanker bound for Kochi after the vessel suffered damage off the coast of Oman. It is suspected that the warhead hit the vessel amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East region.

The vessel, MT Olympic Life, a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker, was sailing from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to Kochi when it reported an explosion in its hull on May 26 while operating in waters off Oman. No Indian nationals were among the crew members on board.

As the tanker continued its voyage toward Kochi, the crew reported the presence of what appeared to be unexploded ordnance inside the vessel. The information was relayed through the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), prompting an immediate response from the Indian Navy. Following the alert, the Southern Naval Command in Kochi deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to assess the situation. After a detailed inspection, the team determined that a projectile had pierced the ship's hull, passed through several structural compartments, and ultimately became lodged inside one of the vessel's fuel tanks.

The projectile had pierced the ship's hull. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The discovery posed a significant threat because the unexploded missile warhead was located within a compartment used for fuel storage, creating the potential for a catastrophic explosion if not handled properly. Given the risks involved, the Navy adopted a carefully planned, phased approach to the operation. Safety procedures were implemented before specialists began work to identify and neutralise the warhead's detonation mechanism.

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According to the Navy, the EOD team employed advanced diagnostic techniques to examine the ordnance, isolate its triggering system, and safely extract the missile warhead along with associated debris from the tanker. The recovered warhead has since been transported to a secure facility, where it will be stored safely and subjected to detailed examination by experts. However, the whereabouts are unclear.

The Navy described the operation as one of high technical complexity, highlighting the service's expertise in explosive ordnance disposal and its ability to coordinate effectively with multiple agencies during maritime emergencies.