Malappuram: Two children, who were siblings, were found drowned in an unused pond at Chathanpara in Irivetty at Kavanur, near Areekode, on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Afiya Fathima (8) and Afnan Ahmed (6), children of Ali Cholayil, a native of Puliyarakunnu, Kavanur. The family had recently been staying in Irivetty.

According to police, the children went missing after returning from school. When they could not be found in the evening, relatives and local residents launched a search in the area. During the search, the children's bodies were discovered in an abandoned pond near the Water Authority office at Irivetty.

Police and local residents recovered the bodies from the pond. Preliminary indications suggest that the children may have accidentally fallen into the water while playing.

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After completing the inquest procedures, the bodies were shifted to the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.