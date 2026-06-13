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Kasaragod: It takes a keen eye to spot it and an even keener hand to create it. Goldsmith and miniature artist, Venkitesh Acharya has fashioned a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy from just 0.060 milligrams of gold, compressing football's greatest prize into the size of a grain of rice. A native of Thalavelu in Kumbadaje panchayat, Venkitesh runs SS Gold Smith at Mulleria.

He has already earned fame for a series of intricate miniature creations, including a tricolour flag smaller than a grain of rice, a Shivling tinier than a mustard seed, multiple English letters engraved on a single grain of rice, a replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy crafted from just 90 milligrams of gold, and a Swachh Bharat logo fashioned from a mere 10 milligrams of the precious metal.

Venkitesh showcases his artistic works under the name Putta Ichankott. Venkitesh, the son of Subraya Acharya and Sharada, had earlier worked as a goldsmith at Thayalangadi in Kasaragod.

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