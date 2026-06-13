Bengaluru: Two nursing students from Kerala were killed after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a road divider on Mysuru Road near Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Gauri Shankar (22), a native of Ernakulam, and Atul C B (22) from Kannur. They were fourth-year BSc Nursing students at BGS College of Nursing, Kengeri.

The accident occurred near RR Dental College around 2 am while the duo was returning to Kengeri from Mysuru. According to a preliminary police investigation, Gauri Shankar, who was riding the motorcycle, allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and hit the divider.

Police said neither of the students was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Both suffered severe head injuries and died in the crash.

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The bodies of both students were shifted to the mortuary of Rajarajeswari Medical College Hospital.