A 17-year-old boy was brought before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday in connection with the murder of an 85-year-old woman in Venniyode, Wayanad, allegedly after she refused his demand for money.

The crime came to light on May 24, when the woman's son found her unconscious at her residence around 5.45 pm. She was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady, where doctors declared her dead. According to the FIR, the doctors raised suspicion about the cause of death, prompting police to register a case of unnatural death and constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Police said the woman died due to blunt-force trauma and had sustained severe injuries to her head and face. According to Kambalakkad police SI, the assault caused injuries to her spinal cord, which, combined with her advanced age, proved fatal.

Wayanad District Police Chief Arun K Pavithran told Onmanorama that the accused was taken into custody on Monday after investigators gathered sufficient scientific evidence corroborating the circumstantial evidence against him. He was subsequently brought before the Juvenile Justice Board as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

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"Locals had already raised suspicions about the youth's involvement in the crime. However, police officials conducted a thorough investigation and collected scientific evidence before taking action," he said.

"We have secured crucial evidence linking him to the crime and establishing his presence at the scene when the incident occurred. This is why we finally proceeded with the arrest," the SP added.

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He further said that the youth had earlier been taken into custody for questioning under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and remained under police observation during the investigation.

Police also noted that multiple complaints had previously been registered against the youth, leading to his appearance before the Juvenile Justice Board on two earlier occasions.

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Locals alleged that the youth frequently trespassed into homes, stole money, and assaulted residents when confronted about his behaviour. "He is 'criminal-minded' and displays an inappropriate attitude towards women," Kuzhivayal ward member Balan told Onmanorama. "He targets elderly women, passes remarks at young girls, and frequently engages in eve-teasing," he added.