Kochi: A security alert has been triggered at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) after a message reading “I Love Pakistan” was discovered scratched onto an internal wall of a vessel that had been reportedly brought to the shipyard for maintenance. The incident has prompted a preliminary inquiry by the Kochi City police. It is learnt that central intelligence agencies too are likely to look into it, considering the sensitivity of the issue.

According to the police, the writing, which was reportedly etched faintly using a sharp object, was found inside the vessel around two weeks ago. Following the discovery, shipyard authorities initially launched an internal inquiry and later lodged a formal complaint with the Kochi City Police, seeking an investigation into the matter.

As part of the inquiry, the Ernakulam Town South Police have recorded statements from several shipyard employees. Police officials confirmed that a preliminary verification is underway, though no formal case has been registered so far.

Meanwhile, Cochin Shipyard authorities declined to comment on the incident, citing security concerns and the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation. Sources indicated that the shipyard is simultaneously conducting an internal inquiry to determine how and when the message appeared inside the vessel.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the police are facing significant challenges in identifying the person responsible. According to the police, nearly 100 individuals, including permanent employees, temporary staff, and workers employed through third-party contractors, had access to the vessel during maintenance operations. Adding to the difficulty, there are no CCTV cameras installed in the specific internal section of the ship where the message was found.

The police said efforts are currently focused on scrutinising duty rosters, access records, and personnel deployment logs to narrow down the list of individuals who may have entered the area. Authorities are also trying to establish whether the message was scratched onto the wall before the vessel arrived at the Kochi shipyard or during its stay there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident is being treated seriously by central agencies due to CSL's strategic importance and its role in handling defence-related assets. Officials noted that the shipyard has witnessed several security-related incidents in recent years involving contract workers and other personnel.

Among the major cases was an alleged online espionage network uncovered in late 2025, in which contract insulators working at the shipyard’s Malpe division in Uduppi were arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive naval information to Pakistani contacts. In 2023, an electronic mechanic was booked in a honey-trap-related espionage case. Earlier, in 2021, authorities detected an Afghan national working at the shipyard using forged identity documents. The shipyard also came under scrutiny in 2019 following the theft of equipment, including hard disks, from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant while it was under construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the ongoing inquiry will examine all possible angles before any further action is taken.