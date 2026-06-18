Kochi: With Shigella cases on the rise in the State, a sudden outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea complaints has prompted the Government Ayurveda College in Tripunithura to declare a week-long holiday.

More than 25 students staying in the college hostels had developed vomiting and diarrhoea. According to health officials, cases were initially reported among students staying in the girls' hostel. However, on Thursday, students from the boys' hostel also reported similar symptoms.

Water samples from the hostels have been collected for testing, and the college authorities have been directed to carry out chlorination measures. In addition, samples from the affected students will be examined to determine whether they have been infected with Shigella or another bacterial infection. The college meanwhile, will remain closed till June 25.

According to the health officials, 70 cases of Shigella have been reported in the State this month, taking the total figure to 146. Five deaths have been confirmed so far. Authorities are on high alert following the increase in reported cases across the state.

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Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. It spreads mainly through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected persons.