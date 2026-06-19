Kerala Budget 2026: Oommen Chandy health insurance scheme with ₹25 lakh coverage announced; Medisep to be revamped
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A new universal health insurance programme, the Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme, has been announced to provide free medical coverage up to ₹25 lakh for all Kerala families.
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The Medisep health insurance scheme for government employees is set for a significant overhaul to enhance its effectiveness and address beneficiary concerns.
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Accident insurance coverage for fishermen and allied workers will be comprehensively revised to offer improved financial protection against occupational risks.
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Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF government's Budget presented by Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan in the Kerala Assembly on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at expanding insurance coverage and strengthening social security across the state.
A key highlight of the Budget was the announcement of the Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme, a new universal health insurance programme that will provide free and comprehensive medical coverage of up to ₹25 lakh for all families in Kerala.
The government has earmarked ₹10 crore as an initial allocation towards the preliminary expenses of implementing the scheme. The initiative is expected to improve access to quality healthcare and reduce the financial burden of medical treatment on households.
Medisep to undergo overhaul
The Budget also proposed a major revamp of the Medisep health insurance scheme for government employees.
Satheesan said the existing insurance programme would be comprehensively restructured to improve its effectiveness and address concerns raised by beneficiaries. Further details of the revamped scheme are expected to be announced later.
Better insurance protection for fishermen
In another welfare measure, the government announced that the accident insurance coverage available to fishermen and allied workers would be comprehensively revised.
The move is aimed at providing enhanced financial protection to workers in the fisheries sector, who are exposed to significant occupational risks while at sea.
E-stamping facility for private insurers
The Budget also proposed extending the e-stamping facility to private insurance companies.
According to the government, the measure will ensure that stamp duty generated from insurance policies purchased in Kerala is realised within the state, helping improve revenue collections and streamline administrative processes.