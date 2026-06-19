Kerala Budget 2026 announces Elderly Welfare Department, Silver Economic Policy
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The government is establishing a dedicated Department of Elderly Welfare with an initial funding of ₹10 crore and will formulate a Silver Economic Policy to address the needs of the growing elderly population, focusing on retirement infrastructure, geriatric healthcare, and entrepreneurship.
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New care infrastructure will be developed, including a six-month Care Giver Certificate Course to train professionals for elder care, alongside the establishment of dedicated elderly parks, day-care centres, and fitness centres to promote social connection and physical activity.
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Existing social welfare initiatives like Vayomithram and Pakal Veedu are being revived to strengthen social security and improve the well-being of vulnerable senior citizens, reflecting the increasing emphasis on elder welfare due to a rising elderly population.
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Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF government's has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of senior citizens, including the creation of a dedicated Department of Elderly Welfare, a Silver Economic Policy and new care infrastructure for the ageing population.
Presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan announced the establishment of a Department of Elderly Welfare, with an initial allocation of ₹10 crore for its functioning.
The government will also formulate a Silver Economic Policy, envisioned as a long-term roadmap for addressing the needs of Kerala's growing elderly population. The policy will focus on retirement infrastructure, innovations in geriatric healthcare and opportunities for elderly entrepreneurship. A statewide survey will be conducted to identify the priorities and concerns of senior citizens and guide policy formulation.
As part of efforts to strengthen elderly care services, the government will introduce a six-month Care Giver Certificate Course in nursing colleges and hospitals. The programme is intended to create a trained workforce capable of providing professional care to elderly people facing age-related challenges, while also generating employment opportunities for young people.
The Budget also proposed the establishment of dedicated elderly parks, day-care centres (Pakalveedu) and fitness centres across the state to help senior citizens remain socially connected and physically active.
In a move aimed at promoting cultural inclusion, the proposed M T Vasudevan Nair Cultural Park in Kozhikode will include dedicated spaces for elderly visitors, enabling them to engage with art, literature and community activities.
The government further announced the revival of social welfare initiatives such as Vayomithram and Pakal Veedu, which were introduced during an earlier UDF administration. The schemes are intended to strengthen social security support and improve the well-being of vulnerable elderly citizens.
The announcements come as Kerala continues to witness a steady rise in its elderly population, prompting the government to place greater emphasis on welfare, healthcare and social inclusion for senior citizens.