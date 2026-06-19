Mission Samudra, 10,000 new MSMEs & Land Reforms 2.0: Key highlights of Kerala Budget 2026-27
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The Kerala Budget for 2026-27, presented amidst a difficult fiscal situation with significant revenue shortfall and mounting liabilities, prioritises a blend of welfare measures, infrastructure development, and investment reforms.
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A flagship initiative is 'Mission Samudra', a ₹400 crore programme designed to transform Kerala into a maritime powerhouse within five years by integrating its coastline, ports, and inland waterways.
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The Budget also focuses on boosting investment and employment through mechanisms like 'Invest Keralam', promoting MSMEs, and fostering growth in the knowledge, education, and healthcare sectors.
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Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan on Friday presented the UDF government's maiden Budget in the Kerala Assembly, unveiling a mix of welfare measures, infrastructure projects, healthcare initiatives, investment reforms and economic development programmes.
Presenting the revised Budget for 2026-27, Satheesan said the government was addressing a difficult fiscal situation marked by a revenue shortfall and mounting liabilities while continuing welfare commitments and investing in long-term growth sectors.
Fiscal backdrop
- Kerala's aggregate debt stands at ₹5.07 lakh crore.
- Salaries, pensions and interest payments account for 77% of revenue receipts.
- The government cited a revenue shortfall of ₹20,500 crore.
- The Plan Outlay was revised from ₹35,750 crore to ₹30,370 crore.
- Accumulated liabilities were estimated at ₹87,012 crore.
Mission Samudra and maritime economy
The Budget's flagship announcement was Mission Samudra, a ₹400-crore programme aimed at integrating Kerala's 600-km coastline, ports and inland waterways to transform the state into a maritime powerhouse within five years.
Key announcements include:
- ₹400 crore for Mission Samudra.
- ₹50 crore for the Southern Kerala Economic Corridor linking Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha.
- ₹100 crore for the Rare and Critical Minerals Corridor.
- Priority for the Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam railway line and Vizhinjam-Navaikulam Outer Ring Road.
- Plans to make Vizhinjam India's first green bunkering port.
- ₹50 crore for an International Maritime Museum.
- Exploration of Blue Bonds through marine public-private partnerships.
- Development of Alappuzha as India's Blue Economy Capital.
Investment, industry and employment
- Invest Keralam, a single-window investment facilitation mechanism chaired by the Chief Minister.
- ₹100 crore for the Kerala MSME Growth Scheme.
- Establishment of 10,000 new MSMEs.
- Data-driven Invest Keralam Cell to resolve land and investment bottlenecks.
- ₹2 crore for the Global Job Watch Tower.
- ₹5 crore for promoting the space economy and private satellite manufacturing.
- Global Convention Centre at Kochi airport.
- Kerala Mark certification for indigenous products.
Education and knowledge economy
- ₹100 crore for Kerala Knowledge Valley.
- Amendments to facilitate the entry of leading foreign universities.
- Collaboration with globally reputed institutions.
- ₹50 crore for Wayanad Tribal University.
- ₹60 crore for a Research Park modelled on IIT Madras Research Park.
- International Skill Training Centres in association with ASAP Kerala and NORKA.
- Global Placement Cell to facilitate safe overseas employment.
Healthcare and medical infrastructure
- Total allocation of ₹2,076.02 crore for Medical Care and Public Health.
- Oommen Chandy Health Insurance Scheme offering free health coverage of up to ₹25 lakh per family.
- ₹10 crore initial allocation for the scheme.
- ₹100 crore for Kerala Health and Life Sciences City.
- ₹100 crore for upgrading medical colleges in Kasaragod, Idukki, Wayanad and Manjeri, operationalising the second medical college in Thiruvananthapuram and establishing a medical college at Haripad.
- ₹10 crore for modernising Ernakulam Medical College.
- Autonomous status for selected medical colleges.
- ₹5 crore to upgrade Malappuram Taluk Hospital into a super-speciality general hospital.
- ₹10 crore for a cancer centre in Malappuram.
- ₹20 crore for 10 mobile testing laboratories in rural areas.
- Support for children with Type 1 and brittle diabetes through insulin, insulin pumps and CGM sensors.
- Comprehensive revamp of the Medisep health insurance scheme.
Welfare and social security
- The government retained its focus on welfare spending.
- Social security pensions to continue at ₹2,000 per month.
- Total pension commitment of ₹14,500 crore.
- ₹1,000 monthly cash assistance for women engaged in the care economy.
- Free KSRTC travel for women and transgender persons with an allocation of ₹600 crore.
- Honorarium for Anganwadi workers increased by ₹1,000.
- ASHA workers' honorarium increased from ₹9,000 to ₹12,000.
- Literacy mission instructors to receive an additional ₹1,000 per month.
- Noon meal workers to receive a daily wage increase of ₹25.
- Honorarium increase for pre-primary teachers and ayahs.
- Menstrual hygiene initiative in schools.
Land Reforms 2.0 and housing
- New Land Management Policy.
- Creation of a Land Bank using unused government and PSU land.
- Land Reforms 2.0 through the amendment of outdated laws.
- Faster commercial land conversion procedures.
- Land Pooling Framework for large projects.
- Greater powers for KINFRA and INKEL in land acquisition.
- Technology-enabled revision of land fair value.
- One-time settlement scheme for 1,46,355 undervaluation cases involving ₹703 crore.
- Disposal of all pending Section 28A appeals by October 31, 2026.
- Pattayam for all eligible coastal residents.
- Time-bound resolution of pattayam issues in hilly regions.
- Regularisation of existing constructions on cardamom patta land.
- Extension of e-stamping facilities to private insurance companies.
Tourism and regional development
- The government announced measures to strengthen tourism infrastructure.
- Total tourism allocation of ₹325.36 crore.
- Steps to grant industry status to tourism.
- ₹19 crore for the Muziris Heritage Project.
- Resumption of the Kottayam Skywalk project.
- Green Marshals scheme at major tourist destinations.
- Pilgrimage tourism circuit connecting key religious centres.
- ₹5 crore for dynamic lighting at Athirappally waterfalls.
- Amendments to allow more tourism activities in plantation areas.
Culture, cinema and heritage
- Several major cultural projects were announced.
- ₹100 crore for the J C Daniel International Film City in Kochi.
- Industry status for the cinema sector.
- ₹50 crore for the M T Vasudevan Nair Cultural Park in Kozhikode.
- ₹1 crore for a memorial for actor Salim Kumar.
- ₹1 crore for a cultural centre and museum in memory of artist Namboothiri.
- ₹5 crore for the Johnson Music Academy in Thrissur.
- ₹1 crore for a music academy in memory of ghazal singer Umbayi.
- Increase in grant for Aranmula Palliyodams from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.
Non-Resident Keralites
- The Budget announced several measures targeting the Malayali diaspora.
- Global Pravasi Rehabilitation Scheme for returning emigrants.
- Pravasi Investment Company for infrastructure investments.
- Restructuring of the Pravasi Dividend Scheme.
- Expansion of distress relief and legal aid for NRIs.
- Upgrade of the Norka Business Facilitation Centre into a single-window system.
- Expansion of KSFE Pravasi Chitty.
- International Skill Training Centres.
- Global Placement Cell.
- Elderly welfare and silver economy
- The government announced plans to develop a silver economy ecosystem.
- ₹10 crore for the Department of Elderly Welfare.
- Formulation of a Silver Economic Policy.
- Six-month Care Giver Certification Programme through nursing colleges and hospitals.
- Focus on geriatric healthcare, retirement infrastructure and elderly entrepreneurship.
Agriculture, dairy and fisheries
- Comprehensive package for the cashew sector.
- Special benefits for pottery workers.
- Increase daily milk production to one crore litres within three years.
- ₹102.88 crore for dairy development.
- Poultry clubs in schools.
- New coconut storage centres.
- Rubber support price increased to ₹250 per kg.
- ₹200.93 crore for fisheries.
- Special housing scheme for fishermen.
- Kerosene subsidy for fishermen increased to ₹75.
- Government wage support on days fishermen cannot venture into the sea.
- Comprehensive revision of fisheries accident insurance.
Major sectoral allocations
- Public Works Department: ₹5,952.29 crore
- SC Sub Plan: ₹2,979.32 crore
- Rural Development: ₹2,138.80 crore
- Medical Care and Public Health: ₹2,076.02 crore
- Transport: ₹1,578.83 crore
- Agriculture and Allied Sectors: ₹1,534.98 crore
- General Education: ₹1,477.57 crore
- Energy: ₹1,284.75 crore
- Industry: ₹1,115.48 crore
- Water Supply and Sanitation: ₹895.59 crore
- Tribal Sub Plan: ₹859.48 crore
- Labour and Labour Welfare: ₹650.46 crore
- Irrigation and Flood Control: ₹559.39 crore
The Budget attempts to combine welfare spending with investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education, maritime development, and private-sector growth, while addressing Kerala's fiscal constraints through a series of structural reforms and revenue mobilisation measures.