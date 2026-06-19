Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF government's maiden Budget presented by Chief Minister and Finance Minister V D Satheesan in the Kerala Assembly on Friday unveiled an ambitious ₹400-crore maritime development programme, Mission Samudra, aimed at transforming Kerala into a major port-led economy and maritime power.

The five-year project seeks to integrate ports, road and rail connectivity, and greenfield infrastructure projects to position Kerala as a leading port city on the global maritime map.

Presenting the Budget, Satheesan announced that Kerala's 600-km coastline and water resources would be integrated under a comprehensive maritime development strategy. The government also plans to fast-track the proposed Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam underground rail corridor to strengthen connectivity to the Vizhinjam port.

As part of Mission Samudra, an International Maritime Museum will be established at Balaramapuram at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore. The museum is expected to showcase Kerala's maritime heritage while boosting tourism and related economic activities.

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The Budget also earmarked ₹50 crore for the proposed Southern Kerala Economic Corridor, which will integrate three strategic development regions. Under the plan, Thiruvananthapuram will be developed as a knowledge and space technology hub, Kollam as a rare earth industry cluster, and Alappuzha as the headquarters of Kerala's blue economy initiatives.

In a major push for maritime manufacturing, the government announced the establishment of a shipbuilding hub focused on the construction of motherships. Satheesan said employment opportunities in such industrial centres would be reserved for people from coastal communities.

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The government said the initiatives are expected to generate employment, attract investment, strengthen logistics infrastructure and accelerate economic growth across Kerala's coastal belt while positioning the state as a key maritime and blue economy destination.

The kerosene subsidy provided to fishermen has also been increased to ₹75. A special housing scheme will be introduced for fishermen. Land titles will be granted to all coastal residents who have not yet received them. The government will provide wages to fishermen on days when they are unable to go fishing.