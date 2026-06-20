In a move that exposed his strained relations with the NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair, the society didn't renew the membership of former Minister K B Ganesh Kumar in the Board of Directors on Saturday. While Sukumaran Nair was re-elected as the General Secretary, Ganesh Kumar was not allowed to contest for the open slots in the board.

The NSS conducted elections to fill nine vacancies on its Board of Directors. N V Ayyappan Pillai was elected treasurer. The latest incident is being seen as a consequence of his simmering fallout with the society leadership.

During the Kerala Assembly election campaign, the Pathanapuram Taluk union, headed by Ganesh Kumar, was disbanded by the NSS following complaints filed by other members. A section of members had also submitted resignations, forcing Ganesh Kumar to hit back, saying that the decision to dissolve the committee was politically motivated. It was alleged that the members turned against the leadership of Ganesh Kumar following serious differences in the utilisation of funds for the construction of a cafe under the union.

For Ganesh Kumar, the loss comes close on the heels of his defeat in Pathanapuram, a constituency he had represented for 25 years, where he lost to Congress candidate Jyothikumar Chamakala in the Assembly polls.