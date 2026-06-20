Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 13 more cases of Shigella infection on Saturday, taking the total number of cases reported in June to 133, health authorities said.

Of the new cases, four were reported from Kozhikode, three each from Malappuram and Kannur, two from Palakkad and one from Kollam. The state has recorded five deaths linked to the infection in June. A total of 209 Shigella cases have been reported in Kerala so far this year.

Kozhikode and Wayanad have reported the highest number of cases during June. Outbreaks have currently been declared in four districts: Kozhikode (40 cases), Wayanad (18), Thrissur (11) and Alappuzha (3).

Other districts that reported Shigella infections during June include Malappuram (19 cases), Thiruvananthapuram (15), Kannur (10), Kollam (9), Palakkad (3), Idukki (3) and Ernakulam (2).

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Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and have urged the public to maintain hygiene and follow preventive measures to curb the spread of the bacterial infection.

Shigella is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the intestines and spreads through contaminated food, water or poor hygiene. The disease commonly causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps and can be particularly dangerous for children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity.