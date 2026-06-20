The Elavumthitta police on Saturday arrested three men accused of assaulting a 17-year-old youth at an old-age home in Omallur, Pathanamthitta.

The accused have been identified as Reji Solomon (42), a native of Pullamala; Sijo K (38), a native of Vattakulanji; and Benny Babu (34), a native of Maruthamonpally. According to the police, the three men were taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.

The incident came to light after the youth informed his family about the alleged abuse he had suffered at the old-age home. "The home had a scheme under which it housed students, promising to provide them with an education. However, the promise was not fulfilled, and instead the complainant was allegedly assaulted and forced to work for the institution," the police told Onmanorama.