The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault case against Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith will submit the charge-sheet this week.

A senior police official associated with the probe told Onmanorama that the team has collected the evidence and is in the final stage of completing the charge-sheet. "The final procedure is in progress. The charge-sheet will be ready in 2-3 days," the official said.

The Kochi City Police had arrested Ranjith in April following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a young actress. He was detained by the Thodupuzha police while travelling to Idukki and was later formally arrested by a team from the Kochi City Police, which reached Thodupuzha and recorded his arrest. He was subsequently brought to Kochi and produced before a magistrate.

The actress alleged that she was sexually harassed at a film shooting location in Kochi. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at the Ernakulam Vanitha Police Station.

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While considering Ranjith's anticipatory bail plea, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I, Ernakulam, observed that there were “prima facie materials” connecting him to the alleged offences. However, the court granted him bail, reiterating the constitutional principle that “bail is the rule and jail an exception”.

In its 14-page order, magistrate Usha L stated that “at this stage, there appear to be prima facie materials connecting the petitioner with the alleged offences; however, this court refrains from entering into the merits of the accusations or the veracity of the rival versions”.