The High Court single bench, on Monday, may consider the appeal petition filed by the state government against the Kerala Administrative Tribunal's order allowing Dr K J Reena to continue as the Director of Health Services.

Dr Reena was transferred on June 12 citing that she had completed three years tenure and the selection process for the appointment of a regular DHS was underway. Dr Meenakshy V, Additional Director of Health Services (Family Welfare), was given the full additional charge of the DHS.

Her transfer kicked off a row with the Health Minister K Muraleedharan saying that she had acted against the system and hadn't communicated crucial information regarding Nipah. Reena had also questioned the reason cited in her transfer order which said she had applied for 15-day leave. Later, she moved the KAT and obtained a favourable order.

In the order issued by the KAT on June 18, P K Kesavan, Administrative member, directed that the transfer order shall not be implemented for two weeks and that Reena shall be allowed to continue as the DHS. However, when Reena turned up in office with the tribunal order, Dr Meenakshy didn't vacate seat, further adding to the tension.

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The government's contention is that she has no right to continue in her cadre and that she had opted general and not administrative cadre. Reena's tenure ended in February 2026 and the selection process could not be initiated since assembly elections were being held.

According to the health department, the government reserves the right to deploy her in any of the five cadres and there are documents proving that she had opted for general cadre in 2010. The government has created a post of Director, Public Health Laboratory, in the wake of soaring number of epidemic cases. Besides, it is cited that Reena will retire in 2027 and her home station is not Thiruvananthapuram but Thrissur which negates her ground for aggrievement to challenge the transfer.

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Justice Anil K Narendran will consider the appeal and hear detailed arguments.