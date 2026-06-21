IMD warns of heavy rain, issues yellow alert in eight Kerala districts
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A yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for multiple districts in Kerala, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, due to persistent monsoon conditions.
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Maximum temperatures across Kerala and Lakshadweep on Saturday ranged from 30.1°C to 34.0°C, with Punalur, Kottayam, and Kozhikode City recording the highest at 34.0°C.
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Despite no storm warning, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over North Lakshadweep is supporting monsoon activity, leading to advisories for fishermen and small vessels to be cautious of rough seas, reduced visibility, and potential strong gusts.
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Kerala, warning of isolated heavy rainfall as monsoon conditions persist across the state.
On Sunday, the alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. The weather agency has also extended the alert to Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for the following day.
Meanwhile, the weather agency recorded on Saturday showed that maximum temperatures across Kerala and Lakshadweep ranged between 30.1°C and 34.0°C. The highest maximum temperature of 34.0°C was recorded at Punalur, Kottayam and Kozhikode City, while the lowest maximum temperature of 30.1°C was observed at Karipur Airport.
Minimum temperatures varied from 22.5°C to 27.2°C, with Punalur recording the lowest minimum temperature and Agathi Airport the highest.
Kottayam recorded the highest rainfall at 7.0 mm, followed by Karipur Airport with 5.2 mm on Saturday. Trace rainfall was reported from Kochi Airport and CIAL Kochi, while Vellanikkara, Agathi Airport, Amini and Minicoy received 0.1 mm, 0.1 mm, 0.8 mm and 0.6 mm of rainfall, respectively.
According to the latest marine weather bulletin issued by the IMD, no storm warning has been issued for the region. However, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over North Lakshadweep and adjoining areas, which is likely to support monsoon activity over Kerala and the southeast Arabian Sea.
The forecast indicates southwesterly winds of 10–25 knots, wave heights of 2.0–3.5 metres, and widespread rain and thundershowers over adjoining sea areas. Fishermen and small vessels operating offshore have been advised to remain cautious due to rough sea conditions, poor visibility during rainfall and the possibility of stronger gusts near thunderstorms.