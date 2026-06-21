Anti-war film festival in Thiruvananthapuram; district-level Yogasana Championship led by Kottayam Yogasana Sports Association; literary meeting: 'Through Kumaranasan's Poems' in Kochi; chorus-based musical program organised by Musicians Welfare Association in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range: Conclusion of District Rifle Association competitions - 4:00 pm

Conclusion of District Rifle Association competitions - 4:00 pm Ulloor Bhoomi Anganam: International Yoga Day observance - 4:00 pm

International Yoga Day observance - 4:00 pm Lulu Mall: International Yoga Day observance - 7:00 pm

International Yoga Day observance - 7:00 pm Jimmy George Indoor Stadium : International Yoga Day observance - 7:00 pm

: International Yoga Day observance - 7:00 pm Mannanthala Stadium : International Yoga Day observance - 7:00 pm

: International Yoga Day observance - 7:00 pm Vazhuthacaud Lenin Balavadi : Anti-War Film Festival - 9:30 am

: Anti-War Film Festival - 9:30 am Kalady Bodhananda Temple: International Yoga Day observance - 10:00 am

International Yoga Day observance - 10:00 am Karamana Sathyanagar SNRA-36 Residence: Vayalar Ramavarma Music Award presented to Prof Varkala C S Jayaram by G R Anil MLA - 9:15 am

Vayalar Ramavarma Music Award presented to Prof Varkala C S Jayaram by G R Anil MLA - 9:15 am Sreekaryam Tathwamasi Atmavidya Vedi : Lecture by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 pm

: Lecture by Swami Durgananda Saraswati - 4:30 pm Kannammoola Chattambi Swami Janmasthana Temple: 4th Installation Anniversary - 9:30 am

Kollam

Kollam Sopanam Kalakendram: Kollam FASS – Kala Joint Program: Play/Drama - 6:30 pm

Kottayam

Thirunakkara Swamiar Madam Auditorium : Mass Yoga Demonstration Program with 251 participants, organised jointly by Yoga and Naturopathy Association of Kerala (YANA), Yogasana Sports Association Kottayam, and Vichara Kendram Kottayam. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. District Level Yogasana Championship led by Kottayam Yogasana Sports Association - 10:00 am

: Mass Yoga Demonstration Program with 251 participants, organised jointly by Yoga and Naturopathy Association of Kerala (YANA), Yogasana Sports Association Kottayam, and Vichara Kendram Kottayam. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. District Level Yogasana Championship led by Kottayam Yogasana Sports Association - 10:00 am Thirunakkara Shivashakthi Auditorium: Rajayoga training by Prajapita Brahmakumaris Kottayam - 10:00 am

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Kochi

Ernakulam Town Hall: K.P. Dhanapalan Commemoration organised by the Congress District Committee. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan - 4:30 pm

K.P. Dhanapalan Commemoration organised by the Congress District Committee. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan - 4:30 pm Gandhibhavan: Save Education Committee - Broad Platform Meeting against pm Shri-NEP - 11:00 am

Save Education Committee - Broad Platform Meeting against pm Shri-NEP - 11:00 am Vyttila Kunnara Park : World Music Day Celebration and musical program by Rasikapriya Music - 5:00 pm

: World Music Day Celebration and musical program by Rasikapriya Music - 5:00 pm Ayushyam Polyclinic : Joint Free Parkinson's Disease Treatment Camp organised by Ernakulam Karayogam, Parkinson's Foundation, and Cochin East Rotary Club - 10:00 am

: Joint Free Parkinson's Disease Treatment Camp organised by Ernakulam Karayogam, Parkinson's Foundation, and Cochin East Rotary Club - 10:00 am St. Francis Xavier's Church Parish Hall, Poneel : Varapuzha Archdiocese Environment Commission's Environment Day observance. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. Talk by Bishop Dr. Antony Valungkal, K V Thomas. MLAs Uma Thomas, T J Vinod - 3:00 pm

: Varapuzha Archdiocese Environment Commission's Environment Day observance. Inauguration by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. Talk by Bishop Dr. Antony Valungkal, K V Thomas. MLAs Uma Thomas, T J Vinod - 3:00 pm Soyuz Library, Kadavanthra: Salim Kumar Commemoration: 'Vyathekthanamoru Comedy Mannavan' (A Unique Comedy King) - 5:00 pm

'Vyathekthanamoru Comedy Mannavan' (A Unique Comedy King) - 5:00 pm Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Yoga Day Special Training Class - 4:00 pm

Yoga Day Special Training Class - 4:00 pm Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre : World Music Day Music Concert - 6:00 pm

: World Music Day Music Concert - 6:00 pm Chavara Cultural Centre : Musical Band performance by Adarsh Valsan (son of Pawly Valsan) and Balakrishnan - 6:30 pm

: Musical Band performance by Adarsh Valsan (son of Pawly Valsan) and Balakrishnan - 6:30 pm Gandhibhavan: Gandhi Peace Foundation International Yoga Day and World Music Day observances - 4:00 pm

Gandhi Peace Foundation International Yoga Day and World Music Day observances - 4:00 pm TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Literary Meeting: 'Through Kumaranasan's Poems' - 11:00 am

Ernakulam Karayogam Literary Meeting: 'Through Kumaranasan's Poems' - 11:00 am TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Cultural Forum: 'Anashwara Yugma Gaanangal' (Immortal Duets) - 4:00 pm

Ernakulam Karayogam Cultural Forum: 'Anashwara Yugma Gaanangal' (Immortal Duets) - 4:00 pm Gokulam Convention Centre: Lions International District 318 C Budget Presentation and Inauguration of Service Activities - 4:00 pm

Lions International District 318 C Budget Presentation and Inauguration of Service Activities - 4:00 pm Chittoor Road YMCA Hall: Calvary Prayer Fellowship Gospel Meeting - 5:00 pm

Calvary Prayer Fellowship Gospel Meeting - 5:00 pm Cheranalloor SNDP Shakha Gurudeva Kshetram: SNDP Vanitha Sangam Gurudeva Study Class for children - 3:00 pm

SNDP Vanitha Sangam Gurudeva Study Class for children - 3:00 pm CAC Auditorium: World Music Day Western Music Program 'Rain or Shine' - 6:30 pm

World Music Day Western Music Program 'Rain or Shine' - 6:30 pm Vinoda Library: Vinoda 70th Anniversary Celebration. Reception Committee formation - 3:00 pm

Vinoda 70th Anniversary Celebration. Reception Committee formation - 3:00 pm Chavara Cultural Centre : Mathrumalayalam Toastmasters Club's Elocution Competition 'Vagmeeyam' and Humorous Speech Competition 'Chirigamaya' - 2:00 pm

: Mathrumalayalam Toastmasters Club's Elocution Competition 'Vagmeeyam' and Humorous Speech Competition 'Chirigamaya' - 2:00 pm Sreenarayana Gurudeva Padana Kendram, Ponnurunni Rice Research Road: Free Eye Check-up Camp organised jointly by SNDP Ponnurunni East Shakha and Little Flower Hospital Angamaly Ophthalmology Department - 9:00 am

Free Eye Check-up Camp organised jointly by SNDP Ponnurunni East Shakha and Little Flower Hospital Angamaly Ophthalmology Department - 9:00 am Panampilly Nagar Hyson Building: 'Bank Brainiacs Season - 3' Inter-Bank Quiz Competition at the state level for bank employees, organised by Bankers Club Greater Kochi - 9:00 am, Conclusion - 6:00 pm

Kozhikode

Sarovaram Calicut Trade Centre : 'Yogayavatte Lahari' (Let Yoga Be the Addiction) Campaign led by Friends of Yoga, in connection with International Yoga Day - 7:00 am

: 'Yogayavatte Lahari' (Let Yoga Be the Addiction) Campaign led by Friends of Yoga, in connection with International Yoga Day - 7:00 am Valayanad Sridevi Kalyanamandapam: 'Nadopasana' Musical Offering by Sapari Kalakshetra - 7:00 pm

'Nadopasana' Musical Offering by Sapari Kalakshetra - 7:00 pm Railway Station: Yoga program organised jointly by the Ministry of Ayush, Indian Railways, and Art of Living, in connection with International Yoga Day - 8:00 am

Yoga program organised jointly by the Ministry of Ayush, Indian Railways, and Art of Living, in connection with International Yoga Day - 8:00 am Providence Girls Higher Secondary School: District Level Yoga Day observance organised jointly by the State Ayush Department and District Panchayat. Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA - 8:00 am

District Level Yoga Day observance organised jointly by the State Ayush Department and District Panchayat. Inauguration by K. Jayanth MLA - 8:00 am Malaparamba Vedavyasa Sainik School : Olympic Day Celebration organised by Handball Association District Committee - Drawing Competition for students - 9:00 am, Prize Distribution by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan - 11:30 am

: Olympic Day Celebration organised by Handball Association District Committee - Drawing Competition for students - 9:00 am, Prize Distribution by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan - 11:30 am Gokulam Grand : Cancer Survivors' Meet organised by BMH Navakan Cancer Institute - 9:00 am

: Cancer Survivors' Meet organised by BMH Navakan Cancer Institute - 9:00 am Nadakkavu Vandipetta Swan Dental & Maxillofacial Centre : Free Cleft Lip, Cleft Palate, and Facial Deformity Surgery Camp organised by Smile Train - 9:00 am

: Free Cleft Lip, Cleft Palate, and Facial Deformity Surgery Camp organised by Smile Train - 9:00 am Kuttichira Siasco Hall : Siasco 70th Anniversary Logo Release and Aarogyam Project Completion Announcement. Inauguration by M.K. Raghavan MP - 9:30 am

: Siasco 70th Anniversary Logo Release and Aarogyam Project Completion Announcement. Inauguration by M.K. Raghavan MP - 9:30 am Chinthavalappu Shikshak Sadan: Prize distribution for winners of the All Kerala Drawing Competition organised by Appu Nedungadi Memorial Trust by K Jayanth MLA - 10:30 am

Prize distribution for winners of the All Kerala Drawing Competition organised by Appu Nedungadi Memorial Trust by K Jayanth MLA - 10:30 am DCC Office Oommen Chandy Auditorium : Kerala Panchayat Palliative Nurses Association State Conference. Inauguration by K Praveen Kumar MLA - 11:30 am

: Kerala Panchayat Palliative Nurses Association State Conference. Inauguration by K Praveen Kumar MLA - 11:30 am Meenchantha Ramakrishna Mission Ashram: Balavivekam Class led by Sree Ramakrishna Mission - 3:30 pm

Balavivekam Class led by Sree Ramakrishna Mission - 3:30 pm Karaparamba Neethi Medical Lab Premises: Awareness Class on Lifestyle Diseases organised by Calicut North Service Cooperative Bank, in connection with the 1st Anniversary of Cooperative Neethi Lab, by Dr P K Sasidharan - 4:00 pm; Yoga Demonstration organised by Team Yoga Calicut - 5:00 pm

Awareness Class on Lifestyle Diseases organised by Calicut North Service Cooperative Bank, in connection with the 1st Anniversary of Cooperative Neethi Lab, by Dr P K Sasidharan - 4:00 pm; Yoga Demonstration organised by Team Yoga Calicut - 5:00 pm Town Hall: 'Ellavarum Padan' (Everyone Should Sing) - a chorus-based musical program organised by Musicians Welfare Association, in connection with World Music Day. Inauguration by K Jayanth MLA - 5:00 pm