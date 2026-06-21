Kochi: Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police have registered a case against Muhammad Nihad alias ‘Thoppi’ for posting obscene content on social media pages. The police said they examined the videos posted online and confirmed that the content is obscene.

Thoppi has more than a million followers on his social media accounts. Most of them are teenagers and young children who are exposed to such obscene videos.

According to the complainant, two of his former associates, Shameer and Muhammad (Mammu), had allegedly left Thoppi’s gang due to a dispute between them. Later, they revealed in a YouTube video that they were exploited by the vlogger. They alleged that Thoppi is a drug addict and has sexually exploited young girls.

In response to this allegation, Thoppi released a video contradicting the allegations. He also released an inappropriate video of his former associates, which they have alleged was released without their knowledge and consent.

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The complainant, Advocate Sreejith Perumana, had earlier complained against the vlogger in 2023 because of his use of derogatory language on social media.“I had initially expected him to change and undergo counselling, but instead he became an internet sensation.” He had initially complained to the Director General of Police, who in turn directed the Cyber cell to launch an investigation. The complaint was then forwarded to the Kalamassery Police Station, the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police Station, and the Kakkanad Police Station. An FIR has been filed in this regard.