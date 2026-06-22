Key events in Kerala today: Passing out parade, jaundice awareness class, book launch on June 22
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Multiple events are scheduled across Kerala on Monday, June 22, 2026, including inaugurations of farmers' markets, memorial events, and book launches.
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Key events in Thiruvananthapuram include a police passing out parade, a book launch by C Chandrashekharan Nair, and the state-level inauguration of the Farmers' Market and Njatuvella Market.
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Kochi will host an awareness program for small industrial entrepreneurs inaugurated by the Reserve Bank Governor, a Yousafali Kechery memorial with a musical evening, and the launch of a new Ro-Ro vessel.
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State-level inauguration of the farmers' market and 'Njatuvella' market in Thiruvananthapuram; Manarcad Retired Persons' Society general body meeting in Kottayam; Yousafali Kechery memorial with a musical evening in Kochi; Reading Day celebration and M T Vasudevan Nair memorial organized by the Malayalam department of Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Police Training College: Passing out parade for police trainees. 10:05 am.
- Press Club: Book launch of 'Makkale Ningalellavarum Rakshappedum' (My Children, All of You Will Be Saved) by C Chandrashekharan Nair, to be inaugurated by Minister C.P. John. 5:30 pm.
- Pattom Mundassery Hall: New book reading and discussion. 5:00 pm.
- Kalliyoor Sastha NSS Auditorium: State-level inauguration of the Farmers' Market and Njatuvella Market by Minister T. Siddique. 3:00 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud Lenin Balawadi: Sharmji memorial event. 5:00 pm.
- Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: Kirmeeravadham Kathakali performance. 5:30 pm.
- Ambalamukku ‘Rachana’: 90th birthday celebration of T N Jayachandran, organised by Bhasha Sangamam. 4:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Vandanpathal St Paul's L P School: PTA general body meeting. 2:00 pm.
- Urulikunnam Tashkent Public Library: Awareness class on jaundice and monsoon-related diseases, in collaboration with Paika CHC (Community Health Centre). 10:00 am.
- Manarcad Kavumpadi Pension Bhavan: Manarcad RPS (Retired Persons' Society) general body meeting. 3:00 pm.
Kochi
- Hotel Renai Cochin, Palarivattom: Awareness program for small industrial entrepreneurs. Inauguration by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra. 10:00 am.
- T K Cultural Centre: Budget analysis by EMS Study and Research Centre. Speaker: Dr Thomas Isaac. 4:30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Yousafali Kechery memorial with a musical evening (Ganamela). 5:30 pm.
- Thoppumpady KSINC Yard: Launching of new Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) vessel. Mayor V K Minimol to inaugurate. 12:00 pm.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Art exhibition: Avar Vannu Karayum Kadalum Kadannu (They Came, Across Land and Sea). 11:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Vengeri Sakaleswari Temple: Prathishta Dinam (Installation Day/Consecration Anniversary). 6:00 am.
- Malabar Christian College: Reading Day celebration and M T Vasudevan Nair memorial organised by the Malayalam department. Inauguration by Dr K Sreekumar. M T photo exhibition by R V Sathi. 9:30 am.
- Mithai Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium courtyard: Inauguration of Njatuvella Fair by District Panchayat President Milli Mohan. 11:30 am.
- Kalandithazham Darshanam Granthalayam (Library): Yoga training as part of the 'Vayomitram' program by the Corporation and Social Security Mission. 12:00 pm.
- Highlight Mall: Valedictory function of Anti-Elder Abuse Day celebration. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan. 4:00 pm.
- Cherootty Road Malabar Chamber of Commerce: E-commerce workshop. 4:00 pm.
- Mavoor Road Vedi Hall: Book launch for Dr K Madhavan's books, by Prof Kalpatta Narayanan. 4:30 pm.