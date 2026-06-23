Kasaragod: Bekal police on Tuesday recovered a cannabis plant from a private plot near a migrant workers' quarters at Chekkipallam in Periya.

Station House Officer Anil Kumar said the plant was found during an inspection carried out on the basis of a tip-off. The plant, estimated to be about five months old, measured around 126 cm in height.

"At this stage, we do not suspect that anyone had planted or was tending to the plant," Anil Kumar said.

The quarters houses around seven migrant workers who have been staying there for some time. Police said they are investigating how the plant came to be growing on the property.

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Police uprooted the plant and took possession of it as part of the investigation. The inspection was conducted as part of Operation Toofan, a statewide drive aimed at curbing the use and distribution of narcotic substances.