An 87-year-old woman from Suryanelli has been left devastated after a herd of wild elephants demolished her modest home for the second time within a year.

Mariyakutty (87) of Muthu Plackal, Singukandam, Suryanelli, suffered the latest setback on Tuesday night when a herd of elephants flattened her house. Fortunately, she was staying at her son's residence when the attack occurred.

The house had been rebuilt only recently after elephants destroyed her previous dwelling around the same time last year. Mariyakutty had reconstructed the home with great difficulty, relying on loans and limited resources. The newly built structure was completely reduced to rubble in the latest incident.

Already battling old age and health issues, the elderly woman has been left emotionally shattered by the loss of what she considered her only shelter and most valuable possession.

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Local residents said the notorious wild elephant "Chakkakomban" was not in the area at the time and that another herd was responsible for the destruction.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing human-wildlife conflict in the region, where elephant incursions into human settlements are a recurring concern. Residents have demanded immediate assistance for Mariyakutty, who now finds herself homeless for the second time in a year.

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Adding to her plight, Mariyakutty is unlikely to receive government compensation. The land on which the house stood is under her possession but lacks a legal title deed, making her ineligible for compensation under existing norms.