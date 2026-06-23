The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts in Kerala, warning of continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the state over the coming days. A yellow alert indicates heavy rain of about 7.6 cm to 11.5 cm in 24 hours at isolated places.

An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over the central parts of the North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, while a trough extending from Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar is also influencing weather conditions over Kerala and adjoining regions. Under its influence, widespread rainfall has already been recorded across most places in the state.

Rainfall activity has been significant across Kerala, with heavy spells reported in several districts. Cherthala in Alappuzha district recorded 8 cm of rainfall, while Irikkur in Kannur received 7 cm. Several locations across Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and other districts reported rainfall between 1 cm and 6 cm, indicating fairly widespread and sustained precipitation activity across the state.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall from 22 to 28 June, with most days expected to see rain in many locations. For Thiruvananthapuram and adjoining areas, the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the short term.

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Under the yellow alert warning, isolated heavy rainfall of 7 to 11 cm in 24 hours is likely over Kerala on multiple days, particularly on Tuesday, and again from 25 to 28 June. Districts expected to be most affected during this period include Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam, with Kannur and Kasaragod at risk of repeated heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over Kerala on Tuesday. Strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph are likely during this period, increasing the risk of tree falls and localised disruptions. Authorities have cautioned that intense spells of rain may lead to poor visibility, waterlogging on roads, traffic congestion, and temporary disruption of transport services.

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The weather agency has highlighted potential impacts, including uprooting of trees, damage to power infrastructure, partial damage to kutcha houses, and crop losses in vulnerable agricultural areas. There is also a possibility of landslides, mudslides, and landslips in hilly regions during periods of intense rainfall. The public has been advised to avoid vulnerable structures, follow traffic advisories, and take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning activity.

Coastal warning

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Kerala coast on Tuesday due to squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Similar caution has been extended to adjoining sea areas, including the Lakshadweep region and parts of the adjoining Arabian Sea, where rough sea conditions are expected.