Kalpetta: Wayanad district administration has launched the second phase of a three-day adalat to collect loan-related applications and supporting documents from eligible beneficiaries. Criticism has been mounting over the delay in implementing the state government's decision to write off loans availed by families affected by the devastating Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide.

Earlier this month, 307 affected families participated in the first phase of the adalath. The beneficiaries include 149 families in the phase I list, 59 families from phase 2A, and 44 families in Phase 2B. Besides, another 55 families in the beneficiaries’ list also submitted new applications with credentials for write off of bank loans.

The beneficiaries are selected from the official list of landslide-affected persons prepared by the state government.

Authorities have clarified that family members can submit the required documents on behalf of beneficiaries who are unable to attend the adalath in person. In addition, surviving family members of deceased victims may submit loan-related documents pertaining to the deceased.

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Officials stated that the loan statement issued by the bank as on July 30, 2024, along with the passbook, are mandatory documents for processing loan waiver claims.

The issue has once again drawn public attention, as the state cabinet meeting held on January 25, 2025, had approved the waiver of loans availed by the affected families and allocated ₹18.75 crore to the district administration for the purpose. However, allegations surfaced that the district administration failed to initiate and complete the required procedures despite the allocation of funds.

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Responding to the criticism, District Collector D R Meghasree, in a communication to the state government, reportedly stated that procedural formalities could not be completed due to financial constraints and related administrative difficulties.

The ongoing adalath is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, and officials expect the verification and processing of applications to be completed by the end of this month, paving the way for the long-awaited implementation of the loan waiver scheme.