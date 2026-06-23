Kerala declares Friday public holiday for Muharram, cancels holiday on Thursday
In Brief
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The Kerala Government has declared Friday a public holiday to observe Muharram, marking the Islamic New Year.
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The previously announced public holiday for Thursday in connection with Muharram has been cancelled.
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The government has officially notified the change in the public holiday date.
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The Kerala Government on Tuesday issued an order declaring a public holiday on Friday in observance of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, which marks the Islamic New Year.
The government also clarified that the public holiday earlier declared for Thursday in connection with Muharram stands cancelled and notified the change in the holiday date.
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