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The Kerala Government on Tuesday issued an order declaring a public holiday on Friday in observance of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, which marks the Islamic New Year.

The government also clarified that the public holiday earlier declared for Thursday in connection with Muharram stands cancelled and notified the change in the holiday date.

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