Kollam: Three people, including a child, died and several others injured after a tipper lorry carrying sand lost control and tipped onto a bus stop adjacent to the wall of a resident's house in Mukkonimukku area in Neeleswaram, Neduvathoor on Tuesday morning, around 7.15 am. The deceased are Parthipan (15), a Class 10 student; Harilal (54), an insurance agent; and Ajayakumar (40), a KSRTC mechanic. All are natives of Neeleswaram.

According to Kottarakkara fire personnel, the lorry was speeding and crashed into the stop while attempting to overtake a bike. The sand load then fell onto the bus stand, trapping people underneath. Fire force units from Kundara and Kottarakkara, along with police, carried out rescue operations at the spot. The bike rider involved in the incident is currently missing, officials said.

Residents said around 12 people were waiting at the bus stand at the time, including school and college students and office-goers. They said initially two people were pulled out from under the sand and as rescue continued, the number rose to five, all of whom were rushed to nearby hospitals. Two died on the way and one died while under treatment, they said. Officials added that the death toll is likely to rise further. Several people, including children who noticed the sand about to fall, ran away and narrowly escaped the accident, officials added.

Meanwhile, the district collector told the media that around eight people were trapped under the sand. "Out of the five injured, one is in critical condition. They have been shifted to various hospitals, including the Kottarakkara taluk hospital, a private hospital and Thiruvananthapuram medical college, according to the DMO report," the collector said.

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Several others, including children and adults, sustained minor injuries. The crash also caused a shop wall and an electricity pole to collapse in the area.

Ward councillor Jalaja Suresh said the Mukkonimukku area usually sees a large number of students in the early hours going to schools, colleges and tuition centres. She said around 12 people, including nine students, were standing at the spot at the time of the accident. The private bus that usually carries them was a few minutes late, she added.