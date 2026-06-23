Kozhikode: A Malayali worker was among the 13 people killed in an explosion at a gas processing plant in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun (30), a native of Thuneri in Kozhikode district, who was working as a supervisor at the plant. The explosion occurred during maintenance work at the facility.

A total of 13 people lost their lives in the accident, including 12 Indian nationals. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Doha had confirmed the deaths of Indian workers but had not disclosed their identities.

Arjun's family received official confirmation of his death on Monday night. According to relatives, he had returned to Qatar six months ago after spending time at home following his marriage to Athulya. The couple had been married for about one and a half years.

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Relatives said Qatari authorities have initiated procedures to repatriate his mortal remains to India.

The explosion also left 66 people injured. Those affected include nationals from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Tanzania, Kenya, and Nigeria.

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Arjun was the son of Babu Kalariyullathil and Seena. He is survived by his wife, Athulya, and his sister, Vismaya.