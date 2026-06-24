Key events in Kerala today: Book launch, German film screening, anti-drug programme on June 24
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A range of cultural and governmental events are scheduled across Kerala on June 24, 2026, including an inter-departmental workshop by the Industries Department in Thiruvananthapuram.
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Specific events include a Muharram special rebate sale at the Karbala Khadi Village Industries office in Kollam and a panchayat-level inauguration of a well-cleaning drive in Kottayam.
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Notable cultural performances include a Bharatanatyam performance at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi and an art exhibition by Amaralal Puthukkudy at Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode.
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Industries Department inter-departmental workshop in Thiruvananthapuram; Muharram special rebate sale at Karbala Khadi Village Industries office in Kollam; panchayat-level inauguration of well-cleaning drive in Kottayam; Bharatanatyam performance at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi; art exhibition by young visual artist Amaralal Puthukkudy at Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on June 24, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Central Stadium: INTUC Workers' Rally - Chief Minister V D Satheesan (11:00 am)
- Assembly Conference Hall: Minister Roji M John interacts with Choice School students (11:00 am)
- Mascot Hotel: Book launch by K M Chandrasekharan – Chief Minister V D Satheesan (6:00 pm)
- Palayam Muslim Association Hall: Karshaka Congress State Committee hosts a reception for the Agriculture Minister – Ministers T Siddique, Sunny Joseph (4:30 pm)
- Hotel Hyatt: Russian National Day Celebration – Chief Minister V D Satheesan (7:30 pm)
- Press Club: KPCC Vichar Vibhag organizes Salim Kumar Memorial – Minister M Liju (4:30 pm)
- Press Club: Kerala Sambava Development Society felicitation event – Minister C P John, A A Rahim MP (3:00 pm)
- Press Club: N R S Babu Memorial – Ministers K Muraleedharan, C P John (4:00 pm)
- Hotel Residency Tower: Industries Department Inter-departmental Workshop – Minister P K Kunhalikutty (10:00 am)
- YMCA Hall: International Conference on "Unit Government and Global Nations" (10:00 am)
- Museum Auditorium: Flora Arts and Crafts presents various competitions and exhibitions in connection with Environment Day – Mayor V V Rajesh (4:00 pm)
- Kottakkakam Margi Natyagriham: D Appukuttan Nair Memorial (5:30 pm)
- District Collector's Conference Hall: District Vigilance Committee Meeting (10:30 am)
- Kovalam SNV LPS: Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign in association with Janamaithri Police (10:30 am)
Kollam
- Karbala Khadi Village Industries Office: Muharram Special Rebate Sale (10:00 am)
Kottayam
- Chirakkadavu Public Library: Reading Fortnight Celebration – School students visit the library (11:00 am)
- Cherukunnu Pailithanam Sabu's Premises: Pampady Panchayat's Marigold Cultivation – Inaugurated by Panchayat President Siju K Isaac (10:00 am)
- Near Pampady Panchayat Community Hall: Panchayat-level Inauguration of Well Cleaning (10:00 am)
Kochi
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Post-Mortem Organ Donation Awareness Seminar – Hibi Eden MP, Dr. Jo Joseph (10:00 am)
- Ernakulam Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: Gandhi Peace Foundation's Weekly Seminar on 'Disease-Free Life' (4:00 pm)
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Reception for Vellappally Natesan, General Secretary of SNDP Yogam, for receiving the Padma Bhushan Award (4:00 pm)
- Ernakulam Pallimukku Theosophical Society Hall: Discussion on J Krishnamurti (5:30 pm)
- Thammanam Vinoda Library: Ulloor Memorial – Poet K V Anilkumar (6:00 pm)
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Malavika's Bharatanatyam Performance (6:30 pm)
Kozhikode
- 4th Gate, Gandhi Park: Calicut Agri-Horti Cultural Society's Planting Material Fair, coinciding with Thiruvathira Njattuvela – Inaugurated by Collector M S Madhavikutty (9:30 am)
- Mittayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium Courtyard: Njattuvela Fair (10:00 am)
- Mananchira BEM HSS: Launch of science fiction novel '3027 Agares 3.0' by Plus Two student Malavika Swaroop, and 'Puthunaambukal' (New Sprouts) featuring creative writings by school students – Novelist U K Kumaran (11:00 am)
- South Beach: Human Chain by Olavanna Sapphire Central School students to express solidarity with 'Operation Toofan', the state government's anti-drug initiative (11:30 am)
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Bankmen's Film Society's Monthly Film Screening – German film 'amrum' (5:30 pm)
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Where Earth Meets Velvet' – Art Exhibition by young visual artist Amaralal Puthukkudy, inaugurated by Murali Cheeroth (5:30 pm)