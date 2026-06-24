Kozhikode: A routine morning of play turned into an unusual rescue operation when a two-year-old girl accidentally got her head stuck inside an aluminium cooking pot at her home in Ummathoor near Nadapuram on Wednesday.

The child, Fathima Aliya, was playing in the kitchen when she placed the vessel over her head. What began as innocent curiosity quickly turned into panic as the pot slipped down and became firmly lodged, leaving her unable to remove it.

Alarmed by her cries, family members rushed to help and tried several methods to free her, but none worked. With the pot tightly trapped around her head, the family took the toddler to the Nadapuram Fire and Rescue Station for assistance.

Firefighters carried out the delicate rescue with great care, using specialised cutting and spreading tools to safely remove the aluminium pot without causing any injuries. The operation took about 15 minutes.

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"The pot had covered the girl's face up to her nose, which left her frightened and anxious," said Prabeesh, a fire and rescue officer at the station. "However, once our personnel reassured her that we would safely remove it, she calmed down and stopped crying. After the tense rescue operation, the toddler was freed unharmed and reunited with her relieved family," he said.

The operation was led by Station Officer S Varun, along with others.