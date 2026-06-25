Kerala lottery Karunya KN-629 result today 25/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PG 184064 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Karunya KN-629 lottery results, with the first prize being ₹1 crore before a 30% tax deduction.
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw.
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Prize claims for larger amounts require surrendering tickets in person or by post to the Director of State Lotteries, or through designated banks, along with valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KN-629 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PG 184064
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
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Second prize: ₹30 lakh - PB 246602
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PJ 190991
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
0219, 0830, 1334, 1589, 2004, 3044, 3991, 4247, 4618, 4873, 6403, 6486, 6572, 7094, 7827, 8578, 8589, 9545, 9977
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000
0491, 2814, 4743, 5676, 8115, 8585
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0979, 0173, 2012, 3743, 0873, 2106, 5278, 2308, 5391, 1706, 2889, 5635, 6125, 7171, 7284, 8350, 6674, 8112, 8999, 9140, 8452, 9582, 7902, 8887, 9637
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Seventh prize: ₹500
0144, 0235, 0250, 0613, 0710, 0884, 0980, 1294, 1324, 1376, 1439, 1479, 1540, 1776, 2301, 2620, 2635, 2661, 2693, 1228, 1611, 3068, 3071, 3180, 3204, 3425, 3588, 3604, 3658, 3681, 3919, 3939, 4038, 4105, 4450, 4636, 4771, 4874, 4959, 5033, 5069, 5093, 3903, 4671, 5459, 5582, 5679, 5701, 6200, 6396, 6426, 6660, 6704, 6864, 6964, 7021, 7448, 7579, 7714, 7720, 7722, 7958, 7974, 7497, 8137, 8525, 8537, 8593, 8608, 8609, 8630, 8794, 8904, 8916, 9677, 9916
Eighth prize: ₹200
0009, 0499, 1105, 1835, 0307, 0732, 1447, 2157, 0353, 0924, 1636, 2440, 3218, 3692, 4642, 5479, 3398, 4177, 5020, 6023, 7446, 8026, 0370, 1077, 1674, 3125, 3661, 4601, 5432, 6534, 7659, 8189, 8952, 6809, 7868, 8438, 9037, 0031, 0547, 1211, 1859, 3247, 3876, 4719, 5687, 7087, 7878, 8536, 9284, 0115, 0661, 1235, 1964, 3252, 4122, 4818, 5723, 7251, 7901, 8605, 9757, 3265, 4175, 4881, 5833, 7435, 7960, 8626, 9784, 8765, 9849, 0360, 0996, 1669, 2474, 3422, 4262, 5045, 6392, 7460, 8053, 8911, 9956, 9994
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.