Thodupuzha: A 63-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son at Myladumpara near Edavetti in Idukki on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rachel of Tharappel House. Thodupuzha police took her son, Lijo, 38, into custody.

The incident occurred around 11 am, when Lijo, who police said was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly attacked Rachel with a wooden piece. She suffered severe injuries to her face.

The incident came to light when Rachel’s sister, Shiny, who lives nearby, went to the house after Rachel could not be seen. She alerted neighbours, who informed the police. Local residents told cops that Lijo was seen leaving the house around 3.30 pm.

Police also found a burnt portion of a window frame behind the house, with part of it lying near Rachel’s body. Investigators suspect that it may have been used in the attack. Lijo was later traced to Thodupuzha market using CCTV footage and taken into custody.

Neighbours said Lijo had frequently quarrelled with his mother and had little interaction with local residents. He had also allegedly picked a quarrel with an autorickshaw driver a few days ago.

Rachel had worked as a home nurse in Ernakulam and was the family’s sole breadwinner. She had been living separately from her husband for several years. She returned to her native place last Thursday and stayed at her brother Eettikkal John’s house in Arakkappara. She later travelled to Alappuzha for a prayer retreat and returned on Sunday night before reaching her house at Myladumpara the following morning.

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Relatives said Rachel had told them that she wanted to buy essential items for her son for a month.

Further proceedings are being conducted under the supervision of Thodupuzha DySP Saji Markose. An inquest and post-mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday.