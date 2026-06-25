Malappuram: A special team of Valanchery police has taken into custody a madrassa teacher accused of sexually abusing 14 children in separate incidents reported across Kerala. The accused, A K Muhammed, was apprehended in Bihar and is being brought to Valanchery for further investigation.

According to police, A K Muhammed was working as a teacher at a madrassa in Athavanad near Valanchery. He went missing after a group of parents lodged complaints against him, alleging sexual harassment of students. Police officials said that Muhammed allegedly abused 11 students at the Athavanad madrassa alone. Investigators have also identified at least three other child victims from different districts where he had previously worked.

“At present, we have received 11 complaints from parents of students of the Athavanad madrassa. Details of complaints registered at other police stations are yet to be collected,” a senior police official in Valanchery said.

Further investigation is underway, and police are gathering information from various districts to determine the full extent of the allegations against the accused.