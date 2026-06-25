Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP K C Venugopal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing strong opposition to the recently notified Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his letter, Venugopal described the amendments as a "systemic assault" on India's civil society, arguing that they were intended not merely to regulate but to "strangulate" non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that play a crucial role in grassroots development and social welfare.

According to him, the amendments sought to micromanage, harass and financially burden the voluntary sector. He criticised provisions requiring NGOs to choose activities from a government-prescribed list and restricting their geographical scope of operations, saying such measures undermined the flexibility needed to respond to local needs and emergencies. He also termed the requirement of paying separate fees for every additional state or category of work an "administrative toll tax" that would discourage organisations from undertaking pan-India initiatives.

Venugopal also objected to the penalties prescribed under the new rules, including fines of up to 30 per cent of an organisation's funds or a minimum of ₹1 lakh for administrative violations or operating outside approved geographical areas. He argued that such provisions would disproportionately affect small grassroots organisations that lack extensive legal resources but serve vulnerable and marginalised communities.

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The Congress leader also raised concerns over provisions mandating the disclosure of social media accounts, websites and all publications, including newspaper articles. He said these requirements reflect a "mindset of mass surveillance". He further criticised restrictions requiring educational and cultural awareness programmes to exclude political or ideological content, alleging that they were intended to suppress dissent and intimidate civil society organisations.

Venugopal also questioned the expanded definition of "key functionaries" and restrictions on foreign nationals holding such positions, stating that these measures would isolate Indian NGOs from global expertise and international cooperation while sending a negative signal about India's democratic openness.

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Referring to the Centre's proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, he alleged that the government was attempting to achieve through executive rule changes what it had failed to accomplish legislatively. The bill had proposed the creation of a "designated authority" empowered to take over, manage or dispose of assets created through foreign funds when an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or expires.

"The government was forced to defer the bill after strong opposition and protests. Now it is attempting to introduce the same draconian controls through executive amendments, bypassing Parliament altogether," Venugopal said, warning that the changes could transform independent civil society organisations into "government-controlled echo chambers".

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Calling for an immediate withdrawal of the amended rules, Venugopal urged the Prime Minister to initiate consultations with stakeholders. "A vibrant democracy requires an independent and empowered civil society, not a subjugated one," he said, adding that the government should foster cooperation rather than coercion in its engagement with NGOs.