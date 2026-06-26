The results of the Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Computer Based (CBT) Entrance Examinations - 2026 (KEAM) will be announced on Saturday. Minister for Higher Education Roji John will declare the results at 1:00pm at the Government Rest House at Pathadipalam, Kalamassery, Ernakulam.

Earlier, the results were scheduled to be declared on June 22, but the announcement was postponed after students and parents approached the higher education minister seeking more time to add marks following the CBSE re-evaluation.

The CBSE had declared the re-evaluation results on Sunday. As the results were released in phases, over 87% of the total applications received were declared on Sunday. Recently, CBSE had come under scrutiny after students found irregularities and mismatches in the On-screen marking system.

Minister Roji John had earlier said that the government aims to ensure equal opportunities for students of all categories.

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The KEAM exams were held from April 17 to 22 for Engineering courses and from April 18 to 20 for pharmacy courses. The normalised scores secured by candidates were published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in in May.