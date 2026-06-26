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Thiruvananthapuram: The Health Department has sanctioned 152 new posts across the state to strengthen the functioning of Family Health Centres (FHCs), Health Minister K Muraleedharan announced on Friday.

The newly sanctioned posts include 60 Pharmacist Grade II, 47 Nursing Officer, 33 Lab Technician Grade II, and 12 Medical Officer positions. Appointments will be made from the existing Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank lists based on vacancies reported by the Health Department.

According to the minister, the decision was taken based on the recommendation of the Director of Health Services to address staff shortages in Family Health Centres. He said the move also fulfils the government's commitment to job seekers who had raised the issue after the new government assumed office.

Of the 12 Medical Officer posts, four have been allotted to Kasaragod district, while one post each has been sanctioned for Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

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The minister said the government would continue taking steps to strengthen public health institutions, including Family Health Centres. He also said efforts are under way to report more vacancies to the PSC to facilitate appointments from various rank lists.

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