The Indian Navy, in coordination with the Kerala Police, arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a serving Commander and cheating individuals by falsely promising them employment in exchange for money.

The accused Bimal S Namboothiri is a native of Palarivattom. The Indian Navy launched a coordinated operation to apprehend him after monitoring the accused based on intelligence inputs about his activities.

In an official statement, the Indian Navy said that all recruitment to the service is conducted through a transparent, merit-based process and does not involve intermediaries, agents or unauthorised individuals. It said recruitment notifications are published only through the official Indian Navy recruitment portal and other authorised government channels.

The Navy has urged the public to remain vigilant against such recruitment scams and to verify all recruitment-related information only through the official website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. It also advised anyone who is offered a job in exchange for money to report the matter to the nearest police station or the Indian Navy authorities, the statement said.