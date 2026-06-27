After a brief dry spell following the onset of the Southwest Monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Kerala until July 2. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode on Saturday.

The yellow alert will be extended on Sunday to Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad, in addition to Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode.

On Monday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragode, while Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad remain under a yellow alert.

The orange alert will be extended to Wayanad on Tuesday, alongside Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragode. Meanwhile, a yellow alert will remain in effect for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

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According to the IMD, although the southwest monsoon has remained weak over the state, rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in most parts of Kerala over the next few days. In light of this, the agency issued thunderstorm, heavy rainfall and fishermen warnings for the state until Tuesday. The heavy rainfall warning will remain in effect until July 2.

Authorities have cautioned that intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines, and disrupt transport and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest may also suffer damage.

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The weather agency has further warned of possible landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures, and follow instructions issued by local authorities.