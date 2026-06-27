Malappuram: What was meant to be a dream honeymoon turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for a newlywed couple from Kerala after the groom died during a scuba diving session in Sri Lanka.

A K Mohammed Irfan, a native of Vengara in Malappuram district, who got married just 10 days ago, had travelled to Sri Lanka with his wife for their honeymoon. The couple was accompanied by Irfan's business partner and his wife as well.

The incident occurred on Friday during a scuba diving excursion at a coastal location around 100 kilometres from Colombo. According to information received by the family here, Irfan complained of severe chest pain while underwater. Moments later, he lost consciousness.

"Instructors and his friends who were with him immediately brought him back to the shore and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, despite their efforts, doctors could not save his life," said Subair, one of Irfan's friends.

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The family in Malappuram received the news of Irfan's death around 2 pm on Friday.

Initial information suggests that Irfan may have suffered a heart attack while scuba diving. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem, said Subair, who is also a member of the Vengara Block Panchayat.