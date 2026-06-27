Idukki: Police have launched an investigation into a complaint that a Class 7 student was brutally assaulted by a teacher at a school in Anakkara, Vandanmedu. It is alleged that the teacher mistook the student's act of brushing dust off his head as mocking his baldness.

Statements will be recorded from the student's classmates who witnessed the incident, the doctor who examined the child, and school authorities, before further action is taken against the accused teacher, Vandanmedu Sub-Inspector Binoy Abraham told Onmanorama.

The incident occurred on Thursday. Based on the student's complaint and statement against a teacher identified as Sivakumar, a native of Tamil Nadu, the police registered an FIR under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and began an investigation.

According to the student and his parents, the incident took place inside the classroom when dust fell on the child's head. After brushing it off, the student briefly spoke to a classmate seated nearby. The teacher allegedly misunderstood the conversation as the student mocking his bald head.

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Enraged by the perceived insult, the teacher allegedly beat the student repeatedly on the thighs with a cane. The teacher is also accused of slapping the child, forcing him to kneel and stamping on his feet.

After returning home, the student informed his parents about the assault. He was taken to a hospital, following which a complaint was lodged with the Vandanmedu police. The parents said the child had severe body pain and demanded action against the teacher.

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School authorities, meanwhile, admitted that the teacher had caned the student but said a detailed inquiry was underway to determine whether the assault was as severe as alleged. They have also visited the student's home and held discussions with the parents.