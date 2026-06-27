Thrissur: A 30-year-old woman has been remanded in judicial custody in connection with a brutal Ripper-style attempted murder case in Thrissur district, where a man was allegedly attacked with a hammer outside a gym. The accused, Jismi Therese Joshy (30), a native of Mattathur in Thrissur, was arrested by the Pudukkad Police and produced before a court, which remanded her in custody.

According to police, Jismi had approached both the Kerala High Court and the Thrissur District Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. However, both courts rejected her pleas on May 29 and June 22, respectively. After it became clear that bail would not be granted, she voluntarily appeared before the investigating officer at the Pudukkad Police Station on June 23, following which her arrest was formally recorded.

Police had earlier arrested the first accused, Cyril (36), a resident of Panampilly Nagar, Potta, within 24 hours of the attack through a scientific investigation conducted by a special investigation team.

The victim, Deenas Davis (37), a resident of Marathakkara, suffered severe head injuries in the assault and survived the attack. Investigators allege that the crime was motivated by an extramarital relationship between Jismi, the victim's wife, and Cyril, who is unmarried. Police claim the duo conspired to eliminate Deenas so they could live together.

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The attack took place at around 7:30 pm on May 8, outside a gym in Nellichode, Thrikkur. Police say Cyril lay in wait for Deenas to finish his workout before allegedly striking him on the head with a hammer in an attempt to kill him.