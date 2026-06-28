Three months after the state government passed a resolution in the assembly against the move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Local Self-Government Department has notified the Kerala Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Scheme, 2026. The scheme has been published in accordance with the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.

The centre notified in May that from July 1, VB-G RAM G will come into force. The Congress-led UPA had enacted the MGNREGA. The VB-G RAM G Bill was passed in the parliament in December 2025.

The Act equips the centre with clear enforcement powers to ensure compliance and protect public funds. It authorises the central government to investigate complaints relating to implementation, suspend fund releases where serious irregularities are detected, and direct corrective or remedial measures to address deficiencies.

The Act guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household in each financial year to such rural households whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work, contributing to income security beyond the earlier 100-day entitlement, with an aggregated 60-day no-work period to ensure the availability of agricultural labour during peak sowing and harvesting season. Workers continue to receive 125 guaranteed days of employment within the remaining 305 days, ensuring that both farmers and labourers benefit. The disbursement of daily wages shall be made on a weekly basis or, in any case, not later than a fortnight after the date on which such work was done, as per the note issued by the PIB.

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The Congress has always raised strong objections to the VB-G RAM G Act. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi has said it will weaken the MGNREGA's assured 100 days of employment to the poorest sections of society. The Congress has maintained that it will put the states under financial stress