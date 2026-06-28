Munnar: A thrill-seeking ride on the scenic roads of Munnar ended in a road safety lesson for six tourists from Tamil Nadu after their risky stunt of sitting on the doors of a moving car caught the police's attention. The youths were fined and made to attend a three-hour traffic safety awareness session.

The tourists, who had arrived in Munnar for sightseeing, were intercepted on Gap Road on Saturday morning by Munnar DySP S Chandrakumar after he spotted them travelling dangerously while seated on the vehicle's doors.

The youths were later taken to the Munnar DySP office, where the officer conducted a road safety awareness class lasting more than three hours. They were briefed on traffic regulations, the risks associated with reckless driving practices and the importance of responsible behaviour on the road. A fine of ₹1,000 was also imposed on them.

Such dangerous stunt rides on the exteriors of moving vehicles have become increasingly common in and around Munnar of late. Earlier on Friday evening, a group of youths from Karnataka were also spotted travelling on the exterior of a moving vehicle at Chithirapuram, causing traffic disruption.