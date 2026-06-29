Idukki: The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has directed a teacher accused of brutally assaulting a Class 7 student at a school in Anakkara, Vandanmedu, to proceed on compulsory leave following the incident.

Meanwhile, Vandanmedu Police said the investigation was progressing after registering a case against the teacher based on complaints filed by the student and his parents. The PTA has asked the teacher to remain on leave for one month, during which a temporary teacher will be appointed. The school has also decided to provide counselling to students in the wake of the incident.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has announced a protest march to the school on Monday in connection with the alleged assault. The action has been initiated against Shivakumar, a teacher from Tamil Nadu.

Police are continuing to record statements from the student's classmates, the doctor who examined the child, and school authorities as part of the investigation.

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According to the complaint, the incident occurred inside the classroom after dust fell on the student's head. The student brushed it off and spoke to a classmate seated nearby. The teacher allegedly mistook the conversation as an attempt to mock him over his baldness. Enraged by the perceived insult, the teacher allegedly beat the student repeatedly on the thighs with a cane, slapped him across the face, forced him to kneel, and allegedly stamped on his feet, causing injuries.