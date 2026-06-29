Thiruvananthapuram: Days after deciding to reinstate Sub-Inspectors (SIs) as Station House Officers (SHOs), the Home Department has set in motion a series of reforms aimed at overhauling policing at multiple levels across the state.

The revamp will overhaul the operational framework of the Highway Patrol, Janamaithri Police and Pink Police. It will also pave the way for long-pending transfers across the force once the Assembly session concludes on July 1.

The pending transfers primarily involve a general reshuffle of personnel, from Civil Police Officers (CPOs) to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), as well as transfers within the District Special Branch. Inspectors and DySPs who were transferred outside their home districts during the election period will also be reposted to those districts.

Key changes ahead

Highway Patrol: In addition to ensuring safety on national highways, the Highway Patrol will now be entrusted with safeguarding residents living in areas adjoining the highways. Patrol teams will monitor houses near the highways, prepare a database of elderly people living alone and maintain special surveillance over such households. They will also conduct regular visits to conflict-prone areas.

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Pink Police: The Pink Police will be given a bigger role in Operation Toofan, the state's anti-narcotics campaign. They will also be assigned surveillance duties focused on schools and colleges.

Janamaithri Police: The Janamaithri Police, which currently works mainly through residents' associations, will now engage directly with local communities. Personnel will conduct periodic house visits and establish regular contact with residents to strengthen community policing.

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Life term remission under consideration

Meanwhile, the Home Department is also considering granting sentence remission to convicts who received life imprisonment and have completed 14 years in prison. The benefit will be limited to inmates certified by prison authorities as having reformed and no longer posing a criminal threat. Habitual and hardened offenders will not be eligible for remission.